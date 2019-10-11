Vacancies: Agri-sector jobs open for applications

A number of exciting job opportunities are currently available in the agri-sector and related sectors that will be of interest to people across a wide range of skill sets.

Here are just a handful of them. For more information on these jobs and others, click here.

Technical support engineer

Fullwood Packo – which provides miking and cooling equipment – is looking for a technical support engineer to join its Support Team.

The role will entail such duties as; providing engineering and technical support service for the company’s equipment; developing, organising and delivering technical training on all Fullwood Packo products and services; and a number of other technical and supervisory functions.

The successful applicant will need to have an engineering or electrical qualification; experience in the agricultural sector; and knowledge of an additional European language. Click here for more information

Agronomy sales manager

New Generation Agriculture Ltd is actively looking for a highly motivated and experienced agronomy sales manager to join its team.

The role will be to manage a small sales team and distributor network while delivering agronomy, soil fertility, nutritional and biological consultancy to farms in your area.

The successful candidate will advise and be involved with all agronomy aspects: crop protection guidance, nutrient management, soil fertility consultancy and providing appropriate advice to customers.

The role will require developing strong relationships with farmers, customers and distributors, and having a passion for precision and sustainable farming techniques. Click here for more information

Commercial manager

AgriLand, Ireland’s largest agricultural news publisher, is looking to hire a Commercial Manager.

You will be a valued member of our Senior Management Team, reporting to the managing director. You will be our senior Sales Executive and will make a significant contribution to directing and defining our online presence.

Prior sales experience is essential and a good understanding of online / digital media / and the agricultural sector is desirable. You will consistently meet and exceed targets as the business expands and grows rapidly.

This is an exciting role for a seasoned, self-motivated and ambitious sales professional with the opportunity to have a major impact in creating and leading the commercial department in a new digital media company. Click here for more information