Almost £2,500 worth of hay ‘set alight’ in barn fire

An incident is under investigation in the UK after a fire took place in a barn near the A46 Cattle Market island at Newark.

According to a statement from Nottinghamshire Police, the scene of the barn fire is being investigated and is being described as “a potential arson attack”.

Nottinghamshire Police were called to support colleagues from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue just before 7:20pm on Thursday, October 10, after it was reported that almost £2,500 of hay had been set alight.

The Police statement outlined: “The blaze has caused damage to a farm building, although no injuries have been reported following the incident.

There were no road closures in place, although officers remain in the area while colleagues from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue continue their work at the scene.

Detective inspector Claire Gould from Nottinghamshire Police, who is overseeing the initial investigation, said: “Our work with Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue has established that the fire may have been started deliberately, which is something we take very seriously and will be something that we thoroughly investigate.

“While our enquiries remain at a very early stage, I would like to take this opportunity to make an early appeal to anyone who has any information about this incident or believes they know or have captured those responsible leaving the area on dashcam footage.”