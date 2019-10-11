2 further marts approved to read electronic sheep tags; find out which ones…

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has approved two further marts to read electronic sheep tags.

All sheep farmers, since June 1, 2019, have been required to tag all sheep and lambs with electronic identification (EID) tags.

The two marts added to the list are Burke’s Livestock Mart, Maam Cross, Co. Galway, and Inishowen Co-Operative Society Livestock Mart, Carndonagh, Co. Donegal.

This now brings the total number of marts approved to read electronic sheep tags to eight.

These include: Burke's Livestock Mart: Maam Cross, Co. Galway;

Carnaross Mart: Carnaross, Kells, Co. Meath;

Clare Co-Operative Mart: Quin Road, Ennis, Co. Clare;

Cork Co-Operative Marts Ltd (Cahir): Cahir, Co. Tipperary;

Cork Co-Operative Marts Ltd (Fermoy): Corrin, Fermoy, Co. Cork;

Cork Co-Operative Marts Ltd (Macroom): Sleveen East, Macroom, Co. Cork;

Inishowen Co-Operative Society Livestock Mart: Moville Road, Carndonagh, Co. Donegal;

Waterford Ross Marts Ltd: Rosbercon, New Ross, Co. Wexford.

What is it?

The new software module allows the mart to use the new Government Animal Identification Movement or AIM Ovine interface for sheep.

The EID is used to scan electronic tags on sheep as they enter the mart.

All sheep, including lambs presented for sale, must be identified with a full-set of EID tags; this includes one conventional tag in the animal’s left ear and a corresponding electronic tag placed in the right ear.

Central points of recording

Furthermore, there are currently five sheep plants that have been approved by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine as a Central Point of Recording (CPR) as of June 5, 2019.

These include: Dawn Meats, Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo; Irish Country Meats, Navan, Co. Meath; Irish Country Meats, Camolin, Co. Wexford; Kepak Ltd, Athleague, Co. Roscommon; and Kildare Chilling Company, Kildare Town, Co. Kildare.