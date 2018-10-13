Leitrim house sale comes with option to purchase 9ac

The sale of a two-storey house on a 1ac plot at Leckan, Aughawillan, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, comes with the option to buy a further 9ac. This would include four stables; a tack room; a double foaling box; workshop; and a machinery or fodder store.

Located in a quiet rural setting, the three-bedroom country house spans around 175m² in walk-in condition. The house was completely renovated in 2012, said Gordon Hughes, the agent. The renovation included rewiring and replumbing, as well as cavity wall insulation.

Accommodation in the house comprises a: hallway; living room with a stove; dining room with a wood burning stove; kitchen with a gas and electric stove; utility room; toilet; shower room; and three bedrooms – one of which is en suite. A new condenser boiler was recently installed also.

The gardens are landscaped, with the agent describing the property as ideally suited to those seeking a family or retirement home.

The property is located off the main Aughawillan road, with a private driveway leading straight to the house.

The vendors, the agent said, are a horse-loving family who are downsizing. The property would suit anyone looking for stables for three or four animals, or seeking to convert into further living accommodation – subject to planning permission, the agent said.

The guide price for the property, which is for sale through private treaty, is €185,000. The agent said that there has been a fair amount of interest and many viewings.

The feedback so far has been a surprise at just how extensive the house and surrounding gardens are, enhanced by the opportunity to buy a further 9ac, Hughes said.

We have no doubt that this will be a dream property for the right type of family looking for an outdoor lifestyle. Anyone with a dream of setting up a self-sufficient holding would love this property.

Hughes said that, realistically, an acre of land locally generally achieves between €4,500 and €5,000/ac, depending on the quality.