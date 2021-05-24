A number of Leitrim farmers are leading the charge on a project to restore a well-known local beauty spot in western county – “O’Rourke’s Table”.

In recent weeks a significant effort has begun in the Newtownmanor area of the county to renovate and update a what is described as a “hidden gem”.

Early in 2020, the current path, which comprises wooden steps, had deteriorated and rotted, while gravel with subsoil became dangerously eroded, the local group says.

Paul Mc Dermot, a local farmer and employee of the Rural Social Scheme (RSS), has done trojan work for years to keep this trail open. However, due to timber decay and weather conditions, it became impossible for one man to maintain safety reasons.

As a result, the parish decided to close it and seek help.

Kevin Comiskey, another local farmer, became involved after a discussion with Fr. Paul Casey. The latter has been cooperating with the Newtownmanor community since he arrived in Dromahair.

Help was sought from the Leitrim Development Company to outline a project to restore the public footpath.

Following discussions and planning, the proposed new walk-up route “will enable parents with young children and people aged 60 or over to reach the summit gradually”, the group says.

At the top plateau, walkers have a scenic view over Lough Gill, Parkes Castle and distant Knocknarea with Queen Maeve’s rocky cairn. From Dromahair, the distance, along narrow country roads, is 4.1km, the farmers say.

A professionally designed plan was commissioned. Bryan Fennell, the Leitrim rural recreation officer, completed the report. It outlines technical and legal measures for ensuring ecological and safety matters before, during, and after completing the project.

It stresses that O’Rourke’s Table borders a Special Area of Conservation (SAC), and that the amenity has domestic and foreign tourism potential for the area and the North Leitrim region.

With the cooperation of the land-owners, a local led committee was set up in early 2021 to start upgrading the trail. A new route was marked out.

Any timber used in the construction of the trail will be treated with a preservative more appropriate to the sensitive nature of the site. All waste materials will be removed when work is finished.

However, funds are needed to complete what is a worthy local project. It is estimated that, when official funding comes via the Leitrim County Council, there will have to be a local contribution of at least €10,000.

The committee has been fundraising online here. In addition, shops in Dromahair and Manorhamilton will have collection boxes. Several fundraising activities are also being planned, the group says.

For those interested, more details on the project and its progress can be found here.