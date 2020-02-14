Lavish lots up for grabs at charity Limousin club auction

Cork Limousin Club is preparing to host a charity auction in aid of the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust tomorrow evening, Saturday, February 15.

The event will be in the Abbey Hotel, Ballyvourney, in the “Rebel County”, and will include sought-after embryos and AI straws among other lots.

According to the society, members of Cork Limousin club, Anthony Kelleher and his wife Bernie, lost their son Timothy tragically a few months ago while Tim was on holiday in Spain.

Together with the Kelleher Family, the Cork Limousin Club is hosting a charity auction event in Tim’s memory.

All proceeds will go to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust which was of great assistance to the Kellehers during the repatriation of Tim’s body.

The club noted that the auction will comprise many items of particular interest to Limousin breeders, including: Limousin embryos, donated by some top herds, which can be seen here; AI bull semen vouchers; animal feed vouchers; and more.

Advertisement

Semen vouchers have been donated by: Dovea Genetics; Munster Bovine; Eurogene; and LIC Ireland Ltd.

Meanwhile, animal feed vouchers will be auctioned from: Southern Milling; Drinagh Co-op; Dairygold; Glanbia; and Kerry.

In addition, a DIY AI training course, donated by Jimmy Quinn MRCVS, of Genexcel Ireland, will be up for grabs.

For those in the cattle-showing business, an ErgoPro dual motor blower has been donated by Tom Melby of ClippersIreland.ie, while farm supply vouchers will also be sold on the night.

The auction will also include a range of other items of more general interest for auction, a “generous raffle” and several spot prizes, Cork Limousin Club assures.

Music will be provided on the night by the Breens, while refreshments will also be offered. For those interested, more information can be obtained from the Irish Limousin Society here.