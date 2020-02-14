Rainfall warning issued for country with flooding expected
Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for the full country ahead of Storm Dennis with some flooding expected.
Issued this morning, Friday, February 14, at 11:00am, the alert will come into effect from 6:00am tomorrow morning. It will remain in place until 9:00pm tomorrow evening.
Meanwhile, Met Éireann also issued a weather advisory for Ireland ahead of Storm Dennis which is expected to bring flooding and gusty winds that could possibly cause disruption.
Weather advisories are issued to provide early information on potential hazardous weather. They may also be employed when a sum of weather elements act together to create “a significant hazard”.
Conditions will become cool and mostly dry early tonight. Some patches of frost are expected in places for a time mainly in northern and eastern areas.
According to the national forecaster, the influence of Storm Dennis will be felt over Ireland on Saturday, even though the storm centre will be just to the south of Iceland.
