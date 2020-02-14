Is balance lacking on agri-food boards and committees?

Something caught AgriLand‘s attention the other day, while on the phone to a tillage farmer who had attended the Ag-Climatise Forum last Wednesday, February 12.

The farmer in question said it was a step forward that tillage farmers had been invited to the event.

They were right. Like AgriLand has commented so many times before tillage seems to be under rated in this country and the sooner the government and civil servants out there begin to rate it the better. It could solve many problems.

AgriLand then decided to see if tillage farmers are being represented where it matters. The answer is no; they aren’t.

11 people sit on the board of Teagasc and they are appointed by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine. The representatives are nominated by farming organisations, the food industry, universities, the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food and from Teagasc staff.

This seems like a fairly safe way of providing balance, the different bodies can put forward a representative, but at present there is no balance on the Teagasc board.

Five of the 11 members are dairy farmers, including the chairperson, Liam Herlihy. Two representatives are from the UCC schools of business and microbiology respectively.

The Department of Agriculture and Teagasc each have one representative, while the managing director of Grassland Agro and the vice-president of research and development at PepsiCo Nutrition also feature.

Not only is tillage under-represented, but basically all farming sectors are under-represented apart from dairy.

Ireland’s Agri-Food Strategy 2030

Now let’s look at the committee to develop Ireland’s Agri-Food Strategy to 2030.

Yet again, balance is missing. There’s plenty of input from the agricultural industry and while farm bodies are represented there is a lack of input from people who actually produce the food and contribute to the supply chain.

The dairy industry really must be commended on the amount of representation it manages to acquire on these boards.

Maybe other sectors need to take a few lessons in how to acquire these spots on boards and committees, but one has to wonder why the higher authorities do not set out to ensure sectors are represented fairly.

As far as AgriLand can make out Diageo is really the only association with the tillage sector on the committee for Ireland’s Agri-Food Strategy. The horticulture sector is represented through Keelings and while Bórd Bia and the IFA have tillage on their books, in reality the sector is down the pecking order.

It’s more to the pity because if tillage was taken seriously there could be more home-grown food and animal feed on this island, which would not only benefit the country’s “green image” but could also contribute to reducing our greenhouse gas emissions.

The agricultural sector can’t afford to lose anymore tillage hectares. Understanding the tillage sector and it’s benefits might provide the overall agricultural sector with some answers.

Who sits on the Board of Teagasc? Liam Herlihy (Chairperson) – a dairy farmer. He was appointed Chairman of FBD Holdings in May 2017 having joined the Board in 2015. Previously he was Group Chairman of Glanbia Plc for over 7 years in the period to June 2015. Mr Herlihy is a former Director of the Irish Dairy Board (now Ornua) and ICOS;

Tommy Cooke – a dairy farmer and member of the ICMSA’s National Council. Former chairperson of the ICMSA Dairy Committee and Rural Development Committee;

Gerald Fitzgerald – chair of Food Microbiology & Head of School of Microbiology at UCC. First Directo/CEO of Food for Health Ireland & Deputy Director of Alimentary Pharmabiotic Centre;

Patrick Duffy – a dairy farmer and chairperson of Aurivo Co-operative Society. Representative of the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS). Pat was nominated by ICOS;

Eilís O’Connell – assistant secretary at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine with responsibility for human resources and corporate affairs;

John Buckley – a dairy farmer and former recipient of the FBD Young Farmer of the Year 2013 and Nuffield Scholarship in 2015. John was nominated by Macra na Feirme;

Martina Donnelly – business and technology advisor at Teagasc, Advisory and Training Centre, Mellows Campus, Athenry, Co. Galway. Teagasc staff representative;

Cliona Murphy – vice-president research and development, PepsiCo Nutrition and site lead for PepsiCo’s Cork research and development centre;

Brian Rushe – a dairy farmer and deputy president of the IFA;

Liam Woulfe Managing Director of Grassland Agro and of Freshgrass Group;

Thia Hennessy – chairperson of Agri-Food Economics and Dean of Cork University Business School at University College Cork.