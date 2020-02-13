This week’s show: Eddie Punch, election reaction and BCS of ewes

It’s that time of the week again for FarmLand – AgriLand‘s weekly video show – which returns this evening, Thursday, February 13, for the fourth episode of its 2020 season.

This week’s show reflects on some of the biggest talking points in the farming community; plus we also find out what’s happening inside farm gates around the country.

Our reporter Sylvester Phelan travels to Ballyjamesduff Mart, Co. Cavan, to find out what the farmers in attendance had to say about the result of General Election 2020.

Sticking with our election coverage, AgriLand’s news editor Claire Mc Cormack sits down with the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association’s (ICSA’s) general secretary Eddie Punch at AgriLand’s headquarters to assess the farmer ballot and to look ahead at what the potential government formations could be and what it could mean for the sector.

Fianna Fáil – 38;

Sinn Féin – 37;

Fine Gael – 35;

Independent – 19;

Green Party – 12;

Labour – 6;

Social Democrats – 6;

People Before Profit – 5;

Aontú – 1;

Other – 1. The number of seats each party has is as follows:

And finally, AgriLand’s technical sheep journalist Michael Geary traveled to Mohill, Co. Leitrim, and met with Teagasc’s drystock advisor Cian Condon to find out the ins and outs of body condition scoring (BCS) ewes and the importance of it.

Stay tuned to FarmLand every week as we aim to bring you all the latest farming news and know-how from across the country and across the sectors.

