Weather advisory in place nationwide as Storm Dennis looms

Met Éireann has issued a weather advisory for Ireland ahead of Storm Dennis which is expected to bring flooding and gusty winds that could possibly cause disruption.

It noted that the relevant weather warnings will be issued today, Friday, February 14.

This morning, Friday, will begin windy with rain becoming widespread for a time, followed by a short interval of brighter weather with scattered showers in the west of the country which will become widespread in the afternoon.

Weather advisories are issued to provide early information on potential hazardous weather. They may also be employed when a sum of weather elements act together create “a significant hazard”.

Conditions will become cool and mostly dry early tonight. Some patches of frost are expected in places for a time mainly in northern and eastern areas.

However, frost will clear later tonight as rain and strengthening southerly winds will extend eastwards as the night progresses.

According to the national forecaster, the influence of Storm Dennis will be felt over Ireland on Saturday, even though the storm centre will be just to the south of Iceland.

Very heavy rain is expected countrywide on Saturday with flooding in places and strong, squally south or southwest winds with strong gales along coasts.

Afternoon temperatures will range from 10° to 12°.

Further spells of heavy rain are predicted to continue on Saturday night with some thundery downpours likely and further flooding.

Winds will ease for a time inland but gales will continue in coastal counties.

Sunday will be extremely windy and very showery with stormy conditions in Atlantic coastal counties, especially northwestern counties with very severe and squally winds.

Widespread heavy rain and hail showers will occur with thundery downpours at times on Sunday.

However, drier and brighter conditions will occur in parts of the east and south.