Latest Food Wise committee addresses Brexit preparations

Preparation for Brexit was the main topic of conversation at the latest meeting of the Food Wise High Level Implementation Committee (HLIC), which met yesterday, September 6.

Chaired by Minister Michael Creed, this was the 23rd such meeting of the committee. Committee members also discussed the findings of the Food Wise Innovation Team, and the new agri-food strategy to 2030.

At the meeting, Minister Creed highlighted his department’s upcoming seminars on agri-food trade post-Brexit, which will be taking place later this month.

The Food Wise Innovation Team presented its findings to the committee, outlining the importance of innovation “as a driver of long-term sustainable development in the agri-food sector”.

The Innovation Team was established, following a recommendation in the Food Wise strategy, to review and examine opportunities for innovation in the agri-food sector.

The Innovation Team is supported by a secretariat from Enterprise Ireland and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Preparations are also underway for a new agri-food strategy that will run to 2030.

Commenting on this, Minister Creed said: “Although the sector is facing challenges, not least the current Brexit uncertainty, it is important not to lose sight of the progress made in recent years and the importance of the sector for the future, not only to farmers, but to the wider economy, especially rural and coastal communities.”

A public consultation on the new 2030 strategy is currently open, and will remain so until October 1. The department will also host an ‘Open Policy Debate’ conference on this new strategy at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin, on October 16.

Further details of this conference are yet to be confirmed.