MSD launches new intranasal vaccine in Thomond Park

Last night, on Thursday, September 5, MSD Animal Health added a new vaccine to their collection with the launch of a new intranasal vaccine known as Bovilis INtranasal RSP Live.

This new intranasal vaccine provides active immunisation and reduces clinical signs of bovine respiratory disease (BRD) in calves as young as one week-of-age.

The vaccine can also be used to stop viral shedding from infection with bovine respiratory syncytial virus (BRSV) and parainfluenza-3 virus (PI3V).

According to MSD, the vaccine is due to become available in five dose packs from October and one dose pack in December or January; with the plan to follow with larger dose packs thereafter.

These packs will contain a solvent and a powder which will need to be mixed, along with detailed instructions on how to administer the product.

Speaking at the launch, which took place in Thomond Park, Co. Limerick, MSD’s Cara Sheridan said:

BRD is a huge problem on Irish farms. It is the number one cause of sickness and death in animals that end up in labs across Ireland.

“Of those which make it to the lab, it accounts for 11% of deaths in calves under a month old, 34% of deaths in calves between one and five months old and a third of all deaths in calves greater than six months old.”

The vaccine provides active immunity against BRSV from five days old and after a further two days, the calf has full immunity against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and PI3V for the duration of 12 weeks.

Concluding the evening, William Minchin, the director of MSD’s ruminant business unit, said: “This is the first vaccine out of a number of vaccines MSD will be bringing to the market.

“If we want to reduce our antibiotic usage on farms, vaccines are the way forward along with improved management and other things.”

For further details about the product contact your local vet, or visit the MSD Animal Ireland website.