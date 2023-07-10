The Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) has for the last two years held its annual show at Punchestown Racecourse during early July – an arrangement that has attracted some criticism from within the trade.

But now, according to Michael Farrelly, executive director of the organisation, a return to the former system of two different venues, one outdoors and one undercover, is on the cards.

Punchestown showcase

Farrelly said that this year’s show had been a great success with 170 exhibitors displaying and demonstrating the latest machinery, along with the digital technology which is increasing the efficiency of its use. With room to view the latest kit, both grassland and tillage, the show was appreciated by by both visitors and exhibitors.

The show also attracted officials from the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine (DAFM) TAMS section who were in conversation with a number of machinery manufacturers.

Many farmers and industry representatives are hopeful this will help resolve some of the confusion and decisions that surrounded the eligibility of various low level slurry application systems.

Positive vibes

FTMTA president, Karol Duigenan, was also delighted with the 2023 show and said there was strong feedback from visitors who had attended the show because they had a genuine interest in what was on offer, rather coming along just for a day out.

According to the FTMTA it envisages moving back to an indoor show that alternates with Agritechnica.

However, Michael Farrelly, has not yet specified what venues may be considered for future shows.

The larger and more powerful machines now on sale take up a lot of space and both the indoor facilities at Punchestown and the available grass cutting area at Gurteen College are coming under pressure.

While many in the trade may wish to see the old system return it must also be acknowledged that the problems of overcrowding and insufficiently large demonstration plots are a factor that will be a key consideration when it comes to the location of any future shows.