Land Mobility Service calls for concrete funding as renewal report published

The Land Mobility Service has welcomed the publication of the Commission on Generational Renewal’s report today, September 16, but stressed that concrete funding and delivery of proven initiatives will be the real test of progress.

Responding to the report, service manager Patrick Brady said it confirms challenges that farmers and policymakers have long recognised, including restricted land access, succession barriers, and the urgent need to support the next generation of farmers.

Brady said: “There is no need for the government to reinvent the wheel. We have the service, it works, it works very well, just fund it."

According to the Land Mobility Service, it has already facilitated over one thousand farm partnerships, leasing agreements, and succession arrangements across Ireland.

The service said its model has been "widely acknowledged as a practical, on-the-ground solution" that helps younger farmers gain access to land, while allowing older farmers to "step back with confidence".

While acknowledging the importance of policy reviews, Brady emphasised that farmers need delivery, not just discussion.

“Reports and recommendations are valuable, but what matters now is action. We need to see the government commit to scaling up the supports that already deliver results.

"The Land Mobility Service provides the structures and guidance families need to make succession and land mobility a reality.

"The demand is there, all that is missing is adequate funding,” he said.The service is now calling on the government to provide clear financial backing to secure its future and enable expansion. Without this, Brady warned, momentum in generational renewal could be lost at a critical moment for the sector.

Related Stories

“Today’s report must not gather dust," he said.

“Farmers young and old need certainty. The solution is in front of us, now is the time to deliver.”

The service noted that the Commission on Generational Renewal was established to address structural issues facing Irish agriculture, including the aging farming population and the limited pathways for younger farmers.

The Land Mobility Service argues that its track record demonstrates the effectiveness of targeted, practical measures and that government investment is essential to ensuring farming remains sustainable for future generations.