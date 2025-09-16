Sinn Féin Ploughing forum looks at long-term future of Irish agriculture

How to deliver a secure and long term future for Irish agriculture was the core theme of an agricultural forum hosted by Sinn Féin on Day One of the 2025 Ploughing Championships.

The panel of speakers comprised Irish Farmers Association (IFA) deputy president, Alice Doyle; the chairperson of Macra na Feirme’s agricultural affairs’ committee, Seán Kelly, and Agriland journalist, Richard Halleron.

The event was chaired by Sinn Féin TD, Martin Kenny.

Courtesy of her presentation, Alice Doyle stressed the need for the Irish government to secure the best possible outcome at the upcoming Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) review negotiations.

In practical terms, this means delivering the highest possible level of direct payments to Irish farmers, according to the IFA representative.

She also referenced the need for the Irish government to address the fundamental inequalities of the Mercosur deal that now requires ratification by EU member states and the European Parliament.

Seán Kelly highlighted the need for effective succession arrangements to be introduced for the benefit of Irish farming.

This, he believes, will entail the official recognition of the equal role played by both the younger and older generations within family businesses in maintaining a high degree of sustainability across agriculture as a whole.

Richard Halleron reflected on the generally buoyant state of Irish agriculture at the present time, citing the strength of current beef, dairy lamb, pig, and poultry prices.

The one exception to this trend, according to the Agriland journalist, is the myriad challenges confronting the tillage sector. Here it is a case of very weak farm gate prices driving down profitability within the industry over the past three years.

He believes that CAP support payments will decrease significantly over the coming years, which in turn will put increasing pressure on the Irish government to make up the difference.

Martin Kenny agreed, adding that the Irish government must fully recognise the pivotal role played by the farming and food sectors across the economy as a whole

There was general recognition among the panel to the effect that the Irish food industry has a very strong reputation in countries across the world.

Building on this would be critical in minimising the impact of tariffs on Ireland’s food and drink sectors.

Halleron raised the specific issue of Ireland maintaining the highest animal health standards.

In this context, he referenced the impact that diseases such as bluetongue, avian flu and Schmallenberg disease were having on farm output across Europe and North America at the present time.