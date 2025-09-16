Rumbles Catering: What's on the menu at Ploughing 2025?

Feeding the tens of thousands of daily visitors to Ploughing 2025 is no simple task and requires a selection of food options to meet a broad range of palates.

This duty is left in the capable hands of Rumbles Food Trucks and Catering.

Agriland caught up with spokesperson for Rumbles Catering, Conor Byrne to hear the range of food options that are available at this year's event.

Rumbles Food Trucks and Catering was set up by Peter Grimes in 1990 and has been going from strength to strength ever since.

Grimes, who originally hailed from Monaghan and is now based in Louth, has been serving up a range of hot food at the National Ploughing Championships for approximately 25 years.

Commenting on the range of food the catering company offers, Byrne said: "On the site today, we have everything from Chinese food to pizza as well as burritos, steak, chicken, beef burgers and everything in between.

"From vegan food to the most gourmet food imaginable, all these options are in the Rumbles remit.

"If you go any direction to the end of the field at the Ploughing 2025 exhibition site, you will find the food trucks."

Byrne explained how the company has travelled the country with the National Ploughing Championships over the years.

He said: "We at Rumbles have been going from strength to strength through all the different locations the Ploughing has been in and we are delighted to be back in Tullamore."

He said that the National Ploughing Championships "is a massive event for the business and one you look forward to all year".

"Every event we do is compared to the Ploughing in terms of how busy we are."