78,500 attend on day 1 of Ploughing 2025

Day one of the National Ploughing Championships (NPC) in Screggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly saw 78,500 in attendance.

This is an increase of 3,000 on the 75,500 who attended day one of Ploughing 2024.

Most attendees prepared for wet and windy conditions with wellies and raincoats galore to walk the hundreds of stalls and exhibitors the event has to offer.

However, all were glad to see the rain stayed away for day one - at least.

Visitors to the NPC also came to Block 3, Row 10, stand 223, where Agriland is hosting a series of live panel discussions and podcasts which are free to attend.

Agriland is once again the proud livestream media partner of the National Ploughing Association and is streaming on all three days of the Ploughing from 12:00p.m to 3:00p.m.

Agriland is delivering a combination of exclusive livestream panel discussions with industry leaders, farmers, politicians, and also podcasts focusing on key issues for farm families.

The livestream schedule kicked off with NPA director in Cork Dave Mulcahy who was part of the welcome address at the Agriland tent.

Fianna Fáil MEP for Ireland South Billy Kelleher joined Agriland editor Stella Meehan soon after to discuss his recent presidential election candidate bid, and key farm-related topics such as generational renewal.

Agriland also heard from farm leaders during the course of the day, Irish Farmers' Association president Francie Gorman and Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers' Association president Denis Drennan.

A panel discussion on farm safety took place with Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Healy-Rae and Irish Natura and Hill Farmers' Association (INHFA) vice-president and farm accident survivor, John Joe Fitzgerald.

Tánaiste Simon Harris addressed farmers at the Agriland tent, where he promised tillage support is being considered in Budget 2026 for the sector that is in "crisis".

The minister also said that the nitrates derogation is a "national economic asset in many ways", and that government is trying to put in place plans to "provide farmers with certainty" about its future.

Agriland's technical beef specialist Breifne O'Brien also hosted The Beef Brief podcast live with farmers Ciara Flavin and John Smyth.

The livestream and podcasts will also be available on YouTube and the Agriland website and app.

The National Ploughing Championships event was officially opened today by President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins who said that Ireland should "always be supporting farm families".