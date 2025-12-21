LAMMA sees a golden future ahead of this toilet for cows

A specialised toilet for cows that offers dairy farmers a practical way to reduce ammonia emissions has two awards in the LAMMA Innovation Awards 2026 - gold in the Future Innovation for Environmental Benefit of the Year category and bronze in the Livestock/Dairy Innovation of the Year category.

Developed by Dutch agri-tech company Hanskamp, the CowToilet claims to be a unique solution for reducing on-farm emissions by separating cow urine and faeces, which - when combined - produce ammonia.

Using the principle that cows never urinate and defecate at the same time, the CowToilet is designed to collect urine directly from under the cow’s tail before it mixes with solid manure.

The technology is set to make its UK debut at both the LAMMA and Dairy Tech events in 2026.

Feeding station

The CowToilet is intended to integrate into a free-access out-of-parlour feeding station which can be installed in most cattle sheds.

As a cow enters to eat, the CowToilet is designed to rub against the suspensory ligament of the udder, triggering a reflex that encourages urination.

Theoretically, the urine is then collected in a sealed receptacle, removed by suction, and stored in a tank.

According to the technology developers, research by Wageningen Livestock Research shows that keeping urine and manure separate can reduce ammonia emissions by up to 38%, total nitrogen by 33%, and nitrous oxide by 18% compared with conventional housing systems.

Environmental challenges

Hanskamp founder Henk Hanskamp said: “Ammonia is one of the biggest environmental challenges facing the livestock sector.

“We wanted to create a system that works with nature, not against it – improving animal welfare and helping farmers meet environmental targets without adding to their workload.”

In addition to reducing emissions, the creators of the CowToilet claim that it transforms waste into a resource, as the cow’s nitrogen-rich urine can be reused as a natural fertiliser or sold, while the remaining solid manure retains phosphate and organic matter for soil health.

Developed in collaboration with Dutch livestock farmers, engineers, and researchers, the CowToilet is used in over 35 dairy farms in The Netherlands, with each unit designed to serve 25 cows.

LAMMA awards

According to LAMMA, the Future Innovation for Environmental Benefit of the Year category recognises "a forward-thinking solution that champions environmental stewardship, enhances sustainability, and delivers meaningful long-term benefits for farming systems and the wider landscape".

The winner of the silver award in this category is an electric weeder from Garford Farm Machinery, which promises chemical-free weed control.

Bronze went to low-carbon fertilisers from OCI Nitrogen, which aims to reduce the carbon footprint of traditional fertilisers.