Louth teen innovates with livestock vaccine cooling system

By Caroline Allen

Carla McDonnell in celebratory mode.
A Co. Louth teenager who developed a compact portable cooling system designed to keep livestock vaccines at the correct temperature on farms, reducing spoilage, has won an international entrepreneurship competition.

16-year-old Carla McDonnell, who grew up on a farm, is behind the company, Vax Chill.

She recently became the first Irish winner of the Global Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge.

Her innovation addresses a significant challenge in rural settings, helping prevent vaccine spoilage and avoiding financial loss for farmers who rely on expensive temperature-sensitive doses.

Youth entrepreneurship

Carla, from Newtown in Darver, Co. Louth, was selected to represent Ireland at the competition in the United Nations' headquarters in New York after winning an award for innovation at the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) national youth entrepreneurship awards earlier this year.

Representing national youth development organisation, Foróige, she competed against 34 young entrepreneurs from 13 countries, participating in workshops, coaching sessions, and networking opportunities as part of the international NFTE.

The event celebrates innovation, cross-cultural collaboration and youth-led business leadership on a global scale.

Carla being presented with her prize
Carla, who attends St. Louis Secondary School, Dundalk, plans to use the US$5,000 (€4,280) prize money she won to further develop her business.

Speaking of Carla's win, Eric O'Brien, CEO of Foróige, said: "Carla's achievement is extraordinary, not just for her but for Ireland.

"She has shown how a young person's insight into everyday life can lead to innovation with global relevance.

"We are incredibly proud of her and thrilled to see Irish youth entrepreneurship recognised at this level."

Meanwhile Foróige received the inaugural global innovation of the year award, recognising its work supporting young people to build entrepreneurship and employability skills.

