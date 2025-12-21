Clonenagh tractor run ready for the off next weekend

A signed t-shirt from professional golfer Shane Lowry will be auctioned after the annual tractor run and 6km family run/walk in aid of Clonenagh National School, Co. Laois.

The event will take place in the scenic village of Coolrain on Sunday, December 28.

The day will begin with registration at Hogans pub, Coolrain for the 6km family run/walk at 11:00am.

The route will wind its way through Coolrain’s countryside, offering participants the chance to "dust off the Christmas cobwebs while enjoying fresh air, fun, and friendly company", according to the organisers.

Registration for the tractor run will take place at 1:30pm in Hogan’s pub.

From there, tractors of all shapes and sizes will set off on a journey through the surrounding area, cheered on by locals and visitors alike.

On their return, participants will be rewarded with a hearty stew and the "warm hospitality for which Clonenagh tractor run is known", the organisers said.

Throughout the day, raffle lines will be sold but the "real showstopper" will be at 8:00 pm, when Joe Shirley will take to the floor to lead the auction.

This lively event is always a highlight, bringing the entire community together for great fun and mighty craic, according to the organisers.

Keen interest is expected in the signed Shane Lowry t-shirt.

A proud supporter of the school, Shane’s generosity follows his recent success with Team Europe in the Ryder Cup, where he played a key part in securing their victory.

All funds raised on the day will support the ongoing running of Clonenagh National School.

Proceeds will contribute to essential costs such as bus transport for swimming lessons and sports matches, as well as the continued development of the school’s newly acquired outdoor area.

The event also helps provide much needed resources in areas such as IT, sports, and classroom materials, ensuring a richer learning environment for every child.

The staff, pupils, and parents of Clonenagh National School are asking for support for the event, which they said, promises to be a fun-filled community day.