Lakeland Dairies reveals milk price boost and fertiliser discount

Lakeland Dairies has revealed its July milk price to its suppliers today (Monday, August 13), revealing a rise in price.

The co-operative has increased the base milk price by 1c/L to 32.78c/L including VAT for July milk supplies.

The increase for July milk recognises the difficult conditions being experienced by dairy farmers as a result of the extended period of very dry weather during the Summer.

To further assist dairy farmers, Lakeland has also introduced a €20/t discount on every tonne of fertiliser bought by milk suppliers and shareholders, effective from August 1 to the end of the fertiliser spread season.

Lakeland Dairies said that it will continue to pay the highest possible milk price in line with market conditions which remain variable.

Advertisement

Glanbia holds steady

This follows hot on the heels of the announcement by Glanbia earlier today that it will pay its member milk suppliers 32c/L including VAT for June manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

This price consists of an unchanged base price of 31c/L and a support payment of 1c/L from Glanbia Co-op to members.

Glanbia chairman Martin Keane said: “At a time of significant challenge on our farms, milk price stability is welcome. However, there continues to be volatility in market returns for some products. The board will continue to monitor developments on a monthly basis.”