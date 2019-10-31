‘Ladies First Production Sale’ taking place this weekend

The ‘Ladies First Production Sale’ is set to take place this Saturday, November 2, at Blessington Livestock Mart, Co. Wicklow.

The sale is set to commence at 12:30pm. There will be 84 in-lamb ewes and eight ewe lambs on offer from six different Charollais flocks.

These will include: Ballyhibeen flock;

Ardcath flock;

Ralahine flock;

Seefinn flock;

Rathskeagh flock; and the

Knockcroghery flock.

Speaking to AgriLand, Michael Power, owner of the Ballyhibeen flock, said: “All of the Charollais ewes on offer have been carefully selected from some of the top-performing flocks across the country.

“Many of the ewes on offer have premier sale champions in their bloodlines,” he added.

“Moreover, as well as breeding champions, these flocks have also produced many renowned stock rams within the Charollais breed in Ireland and the UK.

Advertisement

“This sale offers a great opportunity to obtain quality in-lamb ewes to the top-performing sires of 2018 and 2019,” Michael concluded.

Reduction sale

Following on from the Charollais production sale is the major reduction sale of the Powerpack Hampshire Down flock, with a guest consignment from the Awbeg flock at 2:30pm.

Speaking to AgriLand, Alymer Power, owner of the Powerpack flock, said: “Together, the two flocks will offer 26 in-lamb ewes and eight ewe lambs, in what will be a unique opportunity to acquire over 20 years of successful Hampshire Down breeding.

“Over the last 12 years, the success of the Powerpack flock includes 10 overall champions and seven reserve champions at the breed’s premier show and sale in Tullow, Co. Carlow.

Many of the ewes on offer are the progeny of these champions and these ewes have also produced stock rams sold to pedigree breeders across Ireland and the UK.

“Furthermore, the Awbeg flock began its Hampshire Down journey focusing on providing quality sheep for the commercial farmer 16 years ago. Since then, it has grown from strength to strength.

“Today, the flock still provides quality sheep to the commercial market; however, the demand for Awbeg bloodlines for pedigree breeding has become very much sought after with many stock rams being sold across Ireland and Northern Ireland,” Alymer concluded.