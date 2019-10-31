Approved beef plants given green light for trade by Chinese customs admin

The 14 additional beef plants – and two coldstores – which were recently approved to export to China can begin trade into the Chinese market from today, Thursday, October 31, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed has confirmed.

Minister Creed announced today that “all formalities have now been completed”, and 14 additional beef plants (plus two coldstores) have been listed on the General Administration of Customs in China (GACC) website.

This, it was added, allows trade from these plants to commence.

Kildare Chilling, Co. Kildare;

Euro Farm Foods, Co. Meath;

ABP Cahir, Co. Tipperary;

Meadow Meats Rathdowney, Co. Laois;

Kepak Athleague, Co. Roscommon;

ABP Waterford, Co. Waterford;

Dawn Meats Grannagh, Co. Waterford;

ABP Bandon, Co. Cork;

ABP Rathkeale, Co. Limerick;

Dawn Meats Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo;

Ashbourne Meats Roscrea, Co. Tipperary;

Kepak Longford, Co. Longford;

Kepak Kilbeggan, Co. Westmeath;

CGI Cold Stores Blanchardstown, Co. Dublin; and

Musgraves Tallaght, Co. Dublin.

Earlier this month, on Monday, October 21, Minister Creed announced the approval of the 14 beef plants for the Chinese market.

Ireland gained access to the Chinese beef market in April 2018; the latest approvals mean that 21 beef plants are now approved to export to China, increasing Ireland’s ability to supply a growing demand in China for premium quality, safe and sustainably produced beef, according to the Department of Agriculture.

China is currently Ireland’s fifth biggest market for agri-food exports and has grown significantly over the years. Total agri-food exports amounted to almost €800 million in 2018.