Additional reporting by Claire Mc Cormack

A total of 14 new Irish beef plants have been approved to export to China, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed has revealed.

Taking to social media today, Monday, October 21, the minister posted a tweet stating:

“Breaking: 14 new beef plants approved for export to China!

“I am delighted that all of the beef plants audited in September have now been approved by the Chinese authorities.

“There are now no outstanding plant applications. Well done to all Department of Agriculture Market Access Team,” the minister added.

Back in April, Liffey Meats became the seventh Irish beef processor to get approval to export to China, according to Meat Industry Ireland (MII) earlier this year.

The decision follows initial approval last year for six other Irish beef processing plants including: BP Clones; Donegal Meat Processors (Foyle Meats); Slaney Foods International; ABP Nenagh; Kepak Clonee; and Dawn Meats Charleville.