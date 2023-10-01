The lack of care and maintenance of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) which include quads is a huge, but under-appreciated issue, according to a former garda sergeant who has opened a new training school, ahead of the introduction of new regulations on the use of the vehicles.

Retired Meath Crime Prevention Officer Dean Kerins said that the dangers associated with ATVs always cropped up when he gave talks – especially in rural areas.

“The problem of lack of maintenance has come up every time we have completed training where owners have not carried out the proper maintenance of the machines that they should be doing on a regular basis.

“A simple one is checking the tyre pressure. On a number of ATVs that we have checked, the tyre pressure has been wrong on every machine which is definitely a cause for concern for users,” said Dean, who opened DHK training school in January once he qualified as a Lantra ATV instructor.

“Owners just drive them either with too much pressure or not enough. That is one of the main failures that I have seen so far during training,” he continued.

“The new training programme coming into force will help educate drivers of the importance of the correct tyre pressure when using the machines.”

At community meetings, the horror stories of deaths and injuries as a result of accidents involving quads, frequently surfaced, he said.

“There were stories about young men usually doing silly things while using ATVs. There were numerous near misses involving young men,” he said.

“I also came upon a number of incidents of young farmers using ATVs on roads, driving them flat out with no helmet, goggles or any other safety PPE,” said the former garda sergeant.

“It is absolutely tragic to hear of the stories where people have lost their lives or been seriously injured. Hopefully, with the new training coming into force in November, they will educate every user of the dangers of using the machines and the training will help them become better drivers of their machines while out working, and save lives.”

Speed, Dean said, is the obvious danger that comes to mind.

“Some of the ATVs in use these days are capable of speeds in excess of 50kph and this leads to accidents,” he said.

“Another way of reducing accidents is to stop young persons under the appropriate age from using the machines on the farms.

“Parents would never forgive themselves if they sent out their underage son or daughter on an ATV to carry out some work that led to them receiving serious injuries or worse, losing their lives.

“Sadly, I have heard of too many cases where underage children are using ATVs on farms to help out. This will inevitably lead to some young person becoming involved in a serious incident,” Dean said.

New ATV laws

“The new law is a start for all users of ATVs in the workplace, not just on the farms,” he contended.

“With the certified training and the use of helmets, hopefully this will help to save lives, reduce accidents and make better and safer drivers of ATVs in the workplace,” he said.

“It is vital that all owners of ATVs ensure that everybody using their ATV in the workplace are trained, carry out the proper risk assessments, wear the correct safety helmets and be the appropriate age to use the ATV safely.”

“There has been lots of information being circulated to inform all users of the new legislation coming into force in November so there should be no excuse for not hearing about it. Insurance companies, the Health and Safety Authority and ATV instructors have all been making everybody aware of the new law,” Dean said.

In recent years, the Road Safety Authority and An Garda Síochana has appealed to parents not to gift quad bikes or scramblers to children at Christmas.

“A difficult issue is that of so many young people being seriously injured after getting these machines for presents. You hear about it all the time,” Dean said.

“There is no doubt that any user of these machines especially if they are young people with little or no driving experience should receive some form of training before they are allowed free rein of an ATV.”

Theft of quads

In his role as Crime Prevention Officer, he found the theft of quads to a big issue.

“They were very much sought after by criminals as they was a market for them. Tracking systems, engraving identifiable details on the machine, taking the key out of the machine when not in use, keeping the machine in a secure area are all ways that can help prevent the theft of the machine,” he said.

Equally important, Dean said, is the need make people aware that buying a quad on the black market is only fuelling the theft of ATVs.

“People should preferably only buy from legitimate sources,” he said.

“If somebody is selling an ATV at a knock down price there is a good reason for it. If the deal sounds to good to be true it probably is.”

Anyone thinking of buying a quad should get the certified training completed as soon as possible, he said.

“The certified training last for five years and makes them compliant with the law and also for insurance purposes . It is absolutely vital to be compliant in this area.

“Buy an ATV from a reputable source and not on the black market. Put some security measures into place and make it difficult for criminals to steal it.

“Keep underage children away from driving adult ATVs. Ensure that any users coming onto the farm and using the ATV are certified from November 20,” said Dean.