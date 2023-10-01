By Barbara Collins

A Galway-based wool business has partnered with two five-star hotels to produce bespoke, king-size wool pillows.

Woolow CEO Michael Burke said this partnership is just the start of the company’s “wider reach into the hospitality sector”.

Organic farmer Michael Burke is based near Dunmore. Dunblaney Farm has been the family home for more than 200 years, with the idea coming from Michael receiving a wool pillow from his father as a child.

After 30 years working in healthcare, he set up a company manufacturing wool pillows in Dublin using locally sourced wool. He grows organic oats, has a flock of sheep and also rears beef cattle.

Wool pillows

Burke first started making standard-sized double-bed pillows, but after an enquiry from Hastings Hotels, he added hotel-bed-size pillows to the range.

“It’s fantastic to have added another string to our bow with the hotel pillows. Beds are bigger these days, so domestic customers are also buying the king-size” he said.

Guests staying in the suites of both of the Hastings Group’s five-star properties in Belfast, the Grand Central and the Culloden Estate and Spa, will enjoy a handcrafted 100% natural wool pillow which has been meticulously handcrafted.

“We believe that a truly exceptional stay goes beyond luxurious accommodation. A restful night’s sleep is paramount to our guests’ well-being and overall experience,” said Matt McRoberts, head of marketing, Hastings Hotels. Michael Burke, Woolow, Stephen Meldrum, general manager, Hastings Grand Central Hotel, Belfast

“Hastings Hotels’ commitment to sustainability and guest satisfaction shines through every aspect of this innovative sleep package,” McRoberts added.

“By selecting ethically sourced and environmentally conscious products, they strive to provide guests with the utmost comfort while promoting a healthier planet.”

“We are delighted that guests in The Culloden and the Grand Central can benefit from the Woolow sleep experience,” Burke added.