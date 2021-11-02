Kubota has long enjoyed a reputation for producing reliable machinery within the construction and turf care industries, and, more recently, agriculture as well.

It is this latter sector which has suffered from a lack of dealer coverage in Ireland and so the news that FJS Plant of Timahoe, Co. Kildare, has taken on the farm product, is welcome to both the manufacturer and potential customers who may have felt remote from existing dealers.

New lines for existing dealership

FJS Plant is already the agent for the Japanese company’s construction equipment, and so this move would appear a natural expansion of its existing representation of the firm.

Having sold the diggers in Ireland for many years, FJS will now also be responsible for the tractors and ground care equipment in a region which has not enjoyed the presence of a Kubota tractor dealership up until now. Sam Thompson and Tim Yates of Kubota with Frank Smyth (centre) of FJS Plant

It is part of a growth plan which also involves opening a second depot in Naas. This new branch will feature a new showroom, extensive workshop facilities and additional staff.

Henry Bredin, general manager of Kubota (UK) Tractor Business Unit said:

“This appointment reinforces Kubota’s commitment to its customers and the market, while supporting FJS with the opportunity to continue to grow its business.”

One-stop Kubota shop

FJS Plant has been sales, service and supplier of mobile plant and demolition equipment in Ireland since 1993, and is already well established in the area as a main Kubota agent.

Frank Smyth, managing director of FJS would also appear happy with the arrangement:

“We’re absolutely delighted to have been appointed as a full-line dealer for Kubota. We believe that Kubota has tremendous potential for market growth in this area, and this move provides us with a range of tractors up to 170hp, ground care equipment and RTVs to sell to our growing customer base.”

The appointment marks the creation of the first full-line Kubota dealer in Ireland, not an illogical step as the construction industry and agriculture are closely tied in the country.

Owning and operating plant has often featured as a second income on many family farms, with a good number of construction companies having their roots in agriculture.

