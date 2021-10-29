Over 80 surplus tractors from the Derrygrenagh site of Bord na Móna will go under the virtual hammer on November 6.

Wilsons Auctions of Dublin will be hosting the auction with online bidding only. The sale is to be conducted with a live auctioneer, giving bidders a virtual online auction experience.

There are over 300 Lots of machinery and equipment available and Wilsons recommend that all interested bidders should register to view and bid early to avoid the disappointment of not getting to see what is on offer.

Viewing by Appontment

Viewing of the lots will be strictly by appointment only.

It will run for four days from Monday, November 1 to Thursday, November 4, from 10:00a.m until 4:00p.m each day.

There are approximately 80 tractors including a range of models from 1996 to 2012. These include New Holland, John Deere, Massey Ferguson and Ford.

Advertisement

Wide selection

Other items available in the off-site auction include a range of specialist assets such as bulldozers, peat equipment, tyres and a good deal more.

Shanta Lawlor, offsite auction manager said: “We are delighted to be offering a huge range of assets on behalf of Bord na Móna again.

“The surplus stock available at auction includes high powered tractors to historic assets to machinery and equipment to much more.

“It is great to be involved in the remarketing process of assets like this. Many of these will be recycled and put back to use across many different fields of work.

“I would encourage everyone to register as early as possible for online bidding ahead of the auction on November 6.”

Sample lots from Bord Na Móna

1996 Massey Ferguson 362, 5271 Hours, Spool Valves, Hydraulic Lifting Arms, Corse Spline PTO, Single Front Tyres 11.2 – 24, Single Rear Tyres 16.9 R30, (F1892) All Glass In Cab, Chassis: E09082

2003 New Holland TL70 Tractor, 2067 Hours, c/w Spool Valves, Hydraulic Lifting Arms, Corse PTO, Single Tyres Front: 11.2 R24 & Single Tyres Rear: 16.9 R30 (F2131) – Clean Cab, All Glass in Cab, Chassis: 1304809

2004 John Deere 5620 Tractor, 3891 Hours, c/w Spool Valves, Hydraulic Lifting Arms, Corse PTO, Single Tyres Front: 12.4 R24 & Single Tyres Rear: 16.9 R30 (F2204) – Clean Cab, All Glass in Cab. Chassis: L05620E414206

Download Our Free App