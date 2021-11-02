Cork-based O’Flynn’s Gourmet Sausage Company has signed a nationwide deal with Musgraves that will see its products available for distribution to 250 SuperValu stores and over 300 Centra stores over the coming months.

Distribution “is growing every week” according to Declan O’Flynn, owner of O’Flynn’s Gourmet Sausages, with this being the largest deal the company has ever secured.

The company has also secured a distribution deal with Dunnes Stores, with the company initially serving the Cork market with a view to expanding nationally early in 2022.

O’Flynn’s Gourmet Sausage company was established in the English Market. For four generations, the company has been using old family recipes that have been passed down to produce the products.

The family-run company produces its sausages from its factory in Wilton, Cork city.

O’Flynn’s Gourmet Sausage Company ‘a team effort’

Declan O’Flynn said that “it’s great that the hard work that our family has put into this business over the last number of years is paying off”.

“It really is a team effort,” he said.

“I run the business with my wife, Anne. My brother, Dave O’Flynn, works on deliveries and sales and ensures all our customers are happy with what we are producing, whilst my other brother, Stephen, works in production and is our chief sausage-maker.

“My own son, Jordan, has recently become more involved with the business as he manages our social media accounts with the rest of the marketing team.”

In the English Market, the company has over 50 sausages that have been created by the family, “drawing from food cultures all over the world”.

Over the last 18-months, the focus of the company has been about growing its production and retail operations, having “significantly invested in both equipment and our staff working in our sausage factory”.

However, the company said it is “critical” that as it grows, the “same high standards that we’ve had serving the people of Cork for generations” are maintained.

“Each of our sausages has its own story,” Declan added.

“The Sweet Italian Sausage derives from North America. After the troops came home from World War 2, they craved the Italian sausages they had tried in Italy.

“Today, it can be found in every corner of the country, each to their own recipe. It even got a cameo in the famous TV show The Sopranos.”

