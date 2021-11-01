Gardaí are investigating the theft of a 180-gallon water trough and three 16ft galvanised gates in Co. Cavan late last month.

Officers in Bailieboro, in the east of the county, say that the gates and trough were taken from land in the Stonewall area to the south of the town.

Gardaí have narrowed the time of the theft down to a relatively short period – sometime between 4:00p.m and 5:00p.m on Friday, October 22.

Taking to Facebook to highlight the theft, Cavan Monaghan Garda Division said: “Gardaí in Bailieboro are currently investigating the theft of three 16ft galvanised gates and a 180 gallon drinker from land at Stonewall, Bailieboro.

The social media post continues: “This property was taken between 4:00p.m and 5:00p.m on Friday, October 22. If you can assist with any information please contact Bailieboro Garda Station on 042 9694570.”

In neighbouring Co. Meath, Gardaí there were also busy with a farm-related theft last week.

Officers in Laytown are investigating the theft of a quad from a farmyard in the area of Balgeeth, Ardcath in the east of the county.

“Gardaí are looking to speak with any witnesses or anyone who can help to get the property back,” according to the Meath Crime Prevention Facebook page.

