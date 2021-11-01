A new bursary to mark Northern Ireland’s Centenary has been launched by Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister, Edwin Poots.

Students studying on Further Education and Higher Education Courses at the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) are now being invited to apply for the one-off funding.

Making the announcement Minister Poots said he also wanted to mark the vital work of the college.

“I am delighted to announce four centenary bursary awards, each worth £1,000, for students within all four disciplines at CAFRE – agriculture, food, horticulture and equine.

“For more than 100 years, CAFRE has played an important role in educating people who have become leaders and decision-makers in the agri-food and land-based sectors.

“In celebration of this, and to mark Northern Ireland’s Centenary year, I wanted to award these special bursaries which I hope the successful students will use to support their studies at CAFRE,” he added.

Advertisement

The minister said that in recognition of the relationship between health, well-being, food, agriculture, nature and our environment, students are asked to submit an essay of 1,000 words explaining how innovation in their chosen discipline has made a difference to the health of people.

In addition to these ‘one-off’ Northern Ireland Centenary bursaries awarded by the DAERA minister, CAFRE students receive over 60 bursaries to a value of £62,000 each year awarded by companies and organisations throughout Ireland to support CAFRE students.

The closing date for submissions is Friday, November 26, 2021 at 5:00p.m.

Download Our Free App