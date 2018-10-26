KT-approved winter feeding and finance event set for Wexford

Teagasc will host a winter feeding and finance seminar in Wexford next week. Scheduled for Thursday, November 1, it’s a Department of Agriculture Knowledge Transfer (KT) approved event.

A number of pertinent topics will be covered on the night. Local Teagasc drystock advisor James Doran will focus on dealing with a fodder shortage, while Teagasc’s Martin Doyle will focus on the area of animal nutrition and feed ingredients.

Co. Wexford was one of the areas hit hardest by this summer’s drought and, as a result, many farmers opted to grow forage crops as a means of securing additional fodder.

The county submitted the greatest number of applications to the Department of Agriculture for the Fodder Production Incentive Measure. A total of 378 applications were submitted by farmers in Co. Wexford; 329 of these were for brassica crops, amounting to 3,903ha.

With this, Germinal’s Diarmuid Murphy will cover the topic of grazing forage crops. In addition, AIB’s agri advisor Liam Phelan will discuss farm finance options.

When and where?