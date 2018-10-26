5 characters you’ll see at the Macra Rally

The Macra Rally (Macra’s National Conference) is upon us. It’s the biggest event of the Macra social calendar and all roads lead to Clonmel.

The weekend always brings plenty of entertainment and gossip to fuel Macra meetings for months to come.

AgriLand has compiled a list of a few characters that are sure to attend.

1. The new member

This enthusiastic personality will be first to check in. At registration they will eagerly sign up for the conference and the ag tours on Saturday. However, they will not have realised that this will entail getting up two hours after you go to bed.

It is highly unlikely they will turn up to the ag tours.

2. The Stalwart

This is their 12th ‘Rally’. Previous years have become muddled; they can’t remember if it was Portlaoise or Tullow that they danced on the bar and they remember fondly the time they came third in the sheep stock judging.

They will pass advice onto the newcomers on how to pace themselves for the three days and will show up to breakfast looking none the worse from the night before. They’re well trained – well some of them anyway.

3. The enthusiastic fancy dresser

There is always someone who goes above and beyond for the fancy dress night.

Horse burgers: Postman Pat and his black and white cat…and his van have all made appearances.

One tip: dress up; everyone does.

4. The presidential hopefuls

This is an election year and those hoping to secure a nomination will be canvassing strong at the ‘Rally’. They will listen to all of the Club of the Year presentations, attend the stock judging and the ag tours.

It will be hard to avoid the canvass all weekend – might be best to get it over with on Friday.

5. The Spouse Hunter

Macra is well known for starting many a happy marriage. Some people join Macra for the ‘craic’ and just happen upon the love of their life; but some are on the hunt for a spouse. Best to let fellow spouse hunters find each other.