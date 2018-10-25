Healy: Retailers need to be questioned at Beef Forum

Retailers who make significant profit on meat should be brought before the Beef Forum to be questioned on their input to the supply chain, according to president of Macra na Feirme James Healy.

Healy was commenting on the matter to presenter Claire Mc Cormack on the latest episode of FarmLand tonight (Thursday, October 25).

Speaking on the most recent Beef Forum, the president described the event as “disappointing”.

“It has not provided the results it could have, but we’ve put forward some changes to say that it needs to meet more regularly; there needs to be a list of actions out of the beef forum on every occasion.

And, I think something that we’ve also seen is that the retailers – who are taking a significant chunk out of every kg of beef – are not at the Beef Forum; and I think they need to be brought there so that they can be questioned on their input to the supply chain.

“Protesting has been very successful in the past and it may be successful in the future, but I think if we’re to create a sustainable future for beef we need to be around the table.”

On the matter of young people in beef and dairy farming, Healy said that

“I think what truly highlights beef and dairy is the fact that the age demographic and the fact that the average age of a dairy farmer has reduced significantly over the past number of years.”

Healy said that such figures show that young farmers believe that there’s a future in diary, adding that they are willing to go into the industry, while those they work with have faith that there’s a sustainable future there for them.

I think there’s a complete opposite on the other side with regards to beef and I think from our point of view we’ve always said that we need to be around the table.