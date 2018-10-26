30.5ac farm and ‘stunning views’ on foothills of Dublin Mountains

JP&M Doyle brings to the market a 30.5ac residential farm in Woodtown, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16. The area is described by the agent as a ‘convenient and sought after location’.

Situated on an elevated site in the Dublin Mountains, the residential farm fronts the R115 Killakee Road in South Dublin. Conveniently, Dublin city centre is just a 35 minute drive away.

Well within easy reach is a variety of neighbourhoods including: Rathfarnham; Dundrum; and Terenure. These all have a collection of facilities, shops and restaurants.

Primary and secondary schools include: the Loreto, Rathfarnham; Gaelcholaiste an Phiarsaigh, Terenure; and Templeogue College, among many others.

Not only this, but there are sporting centres for GAA, rugby, golf and tennis. Marley Park and St. Enda’s Park offer a beautiful location for recreation and to stroll around on a pleasant day.

Country Farmhouse

Alongside the 30.5ac farm comes the exceptional opportunity to purchase a two-storey country farmhouse. A long sweeping tree-lined driveway accesses the house.

The residence comprises: an entrance porch/conservatory; a hall; a living room with a fireplace; a dining room with a fireplace; a kitchen; a utility room; three bedrooms; and a bathroom with a bath, water closet and wash hand basin.

The farmyards

The farmyards are laid out in “good-sized sheltered divisions, all in grass and with extensive road frontage”.

Facilities include: A garage;

A fuel store;

Two outhouses;

Two 3-bay hay sheds;

A workshop;

Three feed sheds;

A hen house;

A two-storey outhouse;

Three stables; and

A machinery lean-to store.

“The farmland is surrounded by mature trees and hedge rows and the land is of good quality, with good road frontage onto the Killakee Road,” according to JP&M Doyle.

For sale

Viewing for the property is by appointment only.

The price is in the region of €1,150,000 and is for sale by private treaty.