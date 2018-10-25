‘Prime location’ for 1,000-sow, fully integrated pig unit in Co. Waterford

Situated mid-way between Dungarven and Clonmel, joint agents Brady Group and Harty & Co. Auctioneers bring to the market a 1,000 sow, fully integrated pig unit in Caherbrack, Ballinamult, Co. Waterford.

The land is situated with easy access to all main routes and is 10km away from the nearest pig unit.

According to the joint agents: “Pigs from this unit have been exported to Russia, Spain and Greece.”

Farm facilities

Breeding unit

The farm is divided into two separate units – 1km apart – and acts as an enterprise with on-farm milling and computerised wet feeding.

“The unit is empty, cleaned and ready for re-stocking,” according to the joint agents.

On the first site, the breeding unit comprises a total capacity for 1,000 sows, with a separate gilt rearing accommodation. As well as this, there are facilities for rearing pigs to 30kg. The breeding unit can be easily converted to a finishing unit.

On-site is a Big Dutchman feed mill and computerised wet feeding system. There are additional facilities to store three liquid ingredients.

Accompanying all this is a feed storage, bringing with it three 20t bins.

As well as this is a slurry storage with one week storage capacity under the building, beneficial to “minimise ammonia (NH3) emissions”. After this, the slurry goes to outside storage on-site. There is a “strong local demand for slurry”, according to the joint agents.

Additional features include: a wind turbine which generates 250kW wind energy; potential for a farmhouse and farmyard; and expansion possibility into the south.

Finishing unit

On the second site is a 6,000 pig capacity feeding unit. Here, there is a Big Dutchman feed mill and computerised wet feeding system. There are additional facilities to store three liquid ingredients.

The slurry storage here is for one week under the building, before being pumped to outside storage – for a four to five month on-site capacity.

Additional features include: private water supply; on-site weighbridge; and expansion potential to the north.

Additional Units

The Crowley feed mill has a 6t/hr capacity and the potential to increase output and feed additional enterprises, as well as the facilities to store 120t.

Other facilities include: offloading facilities; and a facility to combine and mill rations containing up to eight ingredients.

The site isn’t all just business, and contains a four bedroom house with a kitchen, living room, and even two reception rooms.

Overall, “extensive tree planting provides effecting screening for the unit”, according to the agents.

Sale

The advised market value is in excess of €2,000,000, for sale by private treaty. Further details can be found on the Brady Group website; or on the Harty & Co. Auctioneers website.