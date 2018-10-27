Kilkenny Mart: Exporters in the market for Angus, Hereford and Friesian weanling bulls

Last Tuesday (October 23), Kilkenny Mart held a weanling sale and a “good yard” of 380 weanlings met a lively trade, according to the mart’s auctioneer, George Candler.

George noted that both farmers and exporters competed for stock at the ringside, although exporters were only interested in dairy-influenced Aberdeen Angus, Hereford and Friesian weanling bulls – weighing between 250-320kg.

These buyers were willing to pay anywhere from €1.30/kg up to €2.00/kg; however, €2.00/kg was only paid for the quality lots.

Also, on the day, well-known Charolais breeder Christy Comerford had a number of weanlings entered into the sale. The top-priced bull sold for €1,260 or €3.15/kg; he weighed 400kg.

Bull weanlings – weighing less than 300kg – made €350-800/head or €1.35-2.71/kg, while bulls falling into the 300-400kg category sold for €750-1,060/head or €2.00-2.75/kg.

In addition, heavier bulls (+400kg) went under the hammer for €950-1,260 or €2.10-3.15/kg.

Advertisement

Sample weanling bull prices: Charolais: 420kg – €1,160 or €2.76/kg;

Simmental: 505kg – €1,100 or €2.18/kg;

Charolais: 390kg – €1,060 or €2.72/kg;

Limousin: 340kg – €850 or €2.50/kg;

Friesian: 260kg – €360 or €1.38/kg;

Charolais: 230kg – €615 or €2.67/kg.

A number of heifer weanlings also passed through the ring of Kilkenny Mart. Like the bulls, these lots met a good trade.

Heifers weighing <300kg went under the hammer for €550-700/head or €2.10-2.70/kg. Heifers weighing between 300kg and 400kg made €700-1,110 or €2.00-2.60/kg.

The heavier lots weighing in excess of 400kg sold for €820-970/head or €2.10-2.40/kg. A top price of €1,110 or €3.35/kg was paid for a continental heifer; she weighed 335kg.