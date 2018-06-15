Kerry ups base milk price for May supplies

Kerry has announced this morning that it will increase its base milk price for May supplies by 1c/L, meaning that suppliers will be paid 31c/L – including VAT – for manufacturing milk at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

Suppliers received a base price of 30c/L for April milk, but the processor – in line with its Kerry Group contract commitment – did pay an additional 1c/L on all milk supplied during that month, excluding milk supplied under fixed-price contract.

Kerry is among a number of processors to announce its May milk price this week.

Earlier this week, Glanbia Ireland (GI) announced that it will maintain its base milk price for May at 29c/L including VAT, for manufacturing milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

In addition, Glanbia Co-op will make a support payment to members of 1c/L including VAT for May supplies; this is down from 2c/L in the previous month.

This means that member suppliers will receive a milk price of 30c/L, including VAT, for the fifth month of this year.

The Glanbia Ireland base price and the co-op support payment will be adjusted to reflect the actual constituents of milk delivered by suppliers, according to the processor.

Meanwhile, Lakeland Dairies has announced that it has held its base milk price at 31.78c/L – including VAT – for May milk supplies. The bad weather support payment of 1.5c/L from the April price has been withdrawn, however.

Suppliers in Northern Ireland will receive 26.5p/L – including VAT – for May milk.