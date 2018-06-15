John Deere announces new tie-up; who is it this time?

John Deere has signed a cooperation agreement with Pessl Instruments – a supplier of agricultural weather stations, telemetry and other equipment for precision farming.

John Deere currently offers a range of agricultural machinery equipped with Agricultural Management Solutions (AMS) technology through its established European dealer network.

Under the partnership, John Deere’s agricultural dealers will have access to the complete Pessl product range and will be supported by Pessl’s sales and service team.

The agreement will also apparently enable dealers to integrate Pessl components into John Deere’s online Operations Centre and strengthen their involvement in precision farming.

Pessl Instruments is based in Weiz, Austria, and will continue to offer its equipment under the Pessl trademark. John Deere says that all of its dealers in EU countries will be able to “benefit from this new partnership”.

Legal woes

In other recent John Deere news, Deere & Company is taking legal action against fellow farm machinery manufacturer AGCO Corporation (and Precision Planting LLC), claiming that the company has infringed on 12 John Deere patents.

AGCO is best known here in Ireland via brands such as Massey Ferguson, Valtra and Fendt.