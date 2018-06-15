So good they chopped it twice: ‘Mogeely’ mobilises the troops

Amidst searing sunshine, members of Mogeely Vintage Club gathered on Sunday (June 10) to put a barrage of classic tractors and machines through their paces.

The venue was a farm outside Clashmore – in a scenic part of west Co. Waterford.

We’ve already brought you Fiat (Fiatagri), Ford and John Deere themed reports from this event; here’s a quick look at the double-chop harvesters present on the day.

Pictured above, for example, is a well-presented 1989 Ford 6610 which was present throughout the spectacle. It’s notable for its Super Q cab and 4WD configuration; it’s a Force II model.

This tractor, along with the accompanying New Holland 339 double-chop harvester and 10t Lee trailer, is owned by local man Kevin McGrath – from Clashmore.

Pictured below is yet another double-chop harvester – this time a Kidd machine. It’s mated with a Massey Ferguson (MF) 290. This outfit is owned by Dave Keegan from Carrigtwohill (Co. Cork).

Also present (pictured below) was an ageing Taarup double-chop contraption; it’s coupled to a 7810 – once a very popular tractor in Ford’s line-up. This rig, including the Marshall trailer, is owned by Kieran O’Donoghue from Mitchelstown (Co. Cork).

Advertisement

Kieran also owns this County 1164 (pictured below; in the background); it’s busy hauling trailers – ably assisted by a Ford 4000 (owned by Derek Burke from Lisgoold).

At the other end of the spectrum – with considerably more throughput than its double-chop counterparts – was this Claas Jaguar 860 (pictured below). It belongs to local man John Hynes (from Clashmore).

The 2WD Ford 7600 (with a Q cab) running alongside is owned by John Dolphin from Midleton (Co. Cork).

Commenting on the event, Tony Cotter – secretary of Mogeely Vintage Club – said: “Thanks to all involved.