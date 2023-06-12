The Kerry Holstein Friesian Breeders club has officially launched its annual herds competition, with entries now being accepted.

The competition was launched while the club recently hosted the Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) judges’ conference at Barron’s Agri Trading in Causeway, Co. Kerry.

The event gave club members an opportunity to learn from master judges about dairy stock and showmanship.

Herds competition

The annual competition, which is open to pedigree herds, aims to promote good production and conformation in Holstein Friesian herds.

The competition is divided into two categories, spring and autumn, with awards for senior, intermediate, junior and new entrants.

Prizes will be given to the top three entries in the following classes:

Best overall cow based on kilograms of protein produced;

Highest herd percentage protein;

Lifetime production cow;

Highest conformation herd and production herd;

Lowest Somatic Cell Count (SCC);

Best overall heifer, junior cow and senior cow;

Highest overall EBI herd;

Cow families;

Pure Friesian.

Mick Gould of the internationally recognised Woodmarsh Herd from Shropshire in the UK will judge the senior, intermediate and junior sections.

Mick has judged at every one of the Royal Shows in the UK, International Dairy Week in Australia, as well as the National Dairy Show in Millstreet, Co. Cork.

Sylvia Helen of the Eedy Herd will judge the novice section, new entrants and Friesian section.

Speaking at the launch of this year’s competition chair of the Kerry Holstein Friesian Breeders Club, Leo O’Connor said:

“The herd’s competition has grown significantly over the last few years and this year we are taking it a step further with the introduction of an international judge.

“This will bring a new and different perspective to the competition, and we are really looking forward to it.”

International dairy equipment manufacturer, Dairymaster, which is based in Co. Kerry, is the main sponsor of the competition.

“We are privileged to sponsor and support the Kerry herds competition again this year.

“I admire their work ethic and wanting to try new things, being the first club to host the judges conference is testament to their commitment, they must be commended,” John Harty, Dairymaster chief executive, said.

All competition entries are to be sent to Geraldine Harty, Herds Competition Coordinator, Ballylongane, Ballyheigue, Co. Kerry.

Judging will commence on July 3 for Mick Gould and at an earlier June date for Sylvia Helen, with the awards ceremony held on Thursday, July 6 at Hughes’ Bar, Cordal.

The club will also host a field evening and stock judging at Sean Begley’s farm, Slievrue Herd, Gurrane, Dingle on Sunday, June 25.