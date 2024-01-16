The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine has been urged to outline his response to a survey conducted by Agriland which showed that farmers in some parts of the country are running short of fodder.

The Sinn Féin spokesperson for agriculture, Claire Kerrane, has called on Minister Charlie McConalogue to “respond” to the results of the survey which showed that one third of farmers who took part said they are now running short of fodder.

The Roscommon Galway described the results of the snap survey, which took place over a 24 hour period last week – as “alarming”.

At least 33% of farmers who took part in the survey stated that at some stage they will have to purchase fodder, which could result in cash flow difficulties and that may also have to sell some of their livestock earlier than planned.

Advertisement

The Roscommon Galway TD said that it was “really concerning” that farmers are facing a fodder shortage and in turn a significant financial burden. Agriland Fodder Survey (Jan 2024) – percentage of farmers surveyed who are running short of fodder

Deputy Kerrane said: “I appreciate that a fodder shortage is largely due to the weather we experienced in 2023, and that the poor second cut of silage and early housing of animals are knock-on consequences of that.

“However, considering a significant number of family farmers could face serious challenges over the coming months, it is clear that action is needed from Minister McConalogue and his department on this matter.”

The Sinn Féin spokesperson for agriculture said she has submitted a query to the minister to ask what his response is to the Agriland survey results, and what measures his department “is taking to mitigate and alleviate the pressures farmers are facing as a result of a fodder shortage”.

Advertisement

Deputy Kerrane added: “I would ask him to outline this response as soon as possible and provide reassurance to affected family farmers”.

Minister Charlie McConalogue has warned farmers to ensure that livestock, particularly including younger stock, have plenty of fodder, feed and shelter because of the current low temperatures.





