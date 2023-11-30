Irish MEP Seán Kelly has welcomed the vote in the European Parliament’s environment committee to adopt the final version of the Nature Restoration Law (NRL).

MEPs on the committee voted yesterday (Wednesday, November 29) in favour of the final text 53 votes to 28 and 4 abstentions.

Commenting on the outcome of the vote, Fine Gael MEP Kelly said: “Considering how controversial this legislation has come, I am happy to see the Environment Committee’s support for the EU Nature Restoration Law.

“This legislation is a crucial response to citizens’ expectations regarding the protection and restoration of biodiversity, the landscape, and oceans.”

“There were many legitimate concerns raised throughout the process, but I am quite satisfied that the agreement takes these on board while still providing a solid base to improve nature,” Kelly added.

The Ireland South MEP said that the EU would have had “little credibility” at COP 28 – the UN Climate Conference – if the law had been voted down.

The NRL is now set to come before the plenary (full) session of the European Parliament. Kelly said he hopes that there will be a “solid majority” in favour of the law.

“Over 80% of European habitats are currently in poor shape, necessitating urgent action. The proposed Nature Restoration Law…is designed to contribute to the long-term recovery of damaged nature across the EU’s land and seas areas.

“The potential economic benefits of this legislation are substantial, with every euro invested expected to yield at least €8 in benefits,” he claimed.

The MEP said he was proud of the stance taken by his Fine Gael colleagues in the parliament when the parliament’s position was originally adopted.

“We faced significant pressure to vote against the Nature Restoration Law, but instead, we did what we knew was right,” he said.

“Our votes were pivotal for progressing the file, and now, there is a deal on the table that many more in parliament can support, taking on board the concerns of farmers as well as environmental protection,” Kelly added.

Before the law if finally adopted, the full parliament, as well as the Council of the EU (council of ministers), has to vote in favour of it.

The text sets targets to restore 30% of drained peatlands under agricultural use by 2030, 40% by 2040 and 50% by 2050. However, flexibility will be provided when rewetting peatlands.

Strongly affected member states will be able to apply a lower percentage and reaching rewetting targets does not imply an obligation for farmers and private landowners, according to the agreed text.