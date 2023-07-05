Latest proposals from the Renew Europe political group can “ensure a balanced piece of legislation” that protects farmers, landowners and supports biodiversity, according to one Irish MEP.

Fianna Fáil MEP, Billy Kelleher, believes that the latest proposals from the Renew Europe group, of which he is a member, would deliver “enough flexibility” to member states in relation to the proposed legislation.

The MEP said today (Wednesday, July 5) that Renew Europe has “committed to putting forward responsible and common sense proposals” that would protect farmer and landowner interests and “restore lands that have deteriorated over the last 70 years”.

Last month the environment committee of the European Parliament voted to reject the proposed Nature Restoration Law.

The committee will recommend that the European Parliament rejects the proposed law in a plenary parliamentary voting session scheduled for next week (Wednesday, July 12). MEP Billy Kelleher

Kelleher added: “From Ireland’s perspective, the commitment to maintain the rewetting targets as agreed at council of ministers level is very important.

“It will ensure that Ireland will not need to rewet any private lands, and can meet all its commitments using state-owned lands.”

The Fianna Fáil MEP has also stressed that he intends to ensure that there is “additional, new funding put in place to support landowners and farmers to support them in meeting restoration targets”.

“Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) money cannot and should not be re-allocated.

“New money is essential,” he added. MEP Colm Markey Source: Colm Markey

Meanwhile, Fine Gael MEP Colm Markey believes the European Council’s current position on the Nature Restoration Law “is the closest proposal available to achieving a practical and fit-for-purpose law”.

However, Markey acknowledged that concerns remain over the proposal.

“By and large, the EU Council’s general approach, which was supported by Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan, is the closest we have to an effective and fit-for-purpose piece of legislation, which will deliver for nature restoration.

“It allows for flexibility, which encourages and enables farmers to actively contribute to address biodiversity loss.

“The unique situation in certain countries is taken into account in this text and flexibilities around the approaches to rewetting is a positive step,” he said.

But the Fine Gael MEP said that he continues to have concerns around the definition of ‘what’s in need of restoration’ – which is determined by member states.

“We should also explore private financing options to allow for initiatives like carbon farming rather than relying solely on public funding.

“We still don’t know exactly what will be tabled in plenary next week but I will carefully consider each amendment before making a final decision,” he added.