John Deere vs. Fendt: Who’s winning in Germany?

John Deere is loosing out to Fendt in the new tractor sales league in Germany this year.

That according to data released by the Federal Motor Transport Agency in Germany. The figures show that a total of 12,038 new tractors (of all makes/brands) were registered from January to May (inclusive) of this year. That was up almost 22% on the first five months of 2018.

In the January-to-May period of this year, Fendt was ranked first (in terms of market share).

Looking at the overall tractor market, it has a 23.9% share. Focusing in on the 51hp+ sector, it has a 29.4% share. Most notably, Fendt commanded a 42.6% share of the market in the 201hp+ segment.

Interestingly, Fendt claims to have a 8.7% share of the new tractor across Europe. Looking specifically at 200hp+ tractors, it claims to hold a market share of about 30%.

Advertisement

These info-graphs (below) show the market shares – not just for Fendt and John Deere but for several other high-profile tractor brands/manufacturers too.

Market share from 51hp upwards. Source: Federal Motor Transport Agency

It is evident from these info-graphics that Fendt and John Deere are significantly ahead of other brands. Looking specifically at the 51hp+ chart, Claas, Deutz-Fahr and Case IH / Steyr are next in line (in that order).