US threatens tariffs on EU dairy, meat and spirits

The Office of the US Trade Representatives has threatened the inclusion of a number of new EU products, including dairy, meat and spirits, which could be subject to additional duties and tariffs upon being imported to the American country.

The threat, announced yesterday, Monday, July 1, is being made “to enforce US rights in the World Trade Organization (WTO) dispute against the EU regarding EU subsidies on large civil aircraft”.

This supplemental list adds 89 tariff subheadings with an approximate trade value of $4 billion to the initial list published on April 12, which included tariff subheadings with an approximate trade value of $21 billion, according to the US authority.

Advertisement

The list of additional products potentially subject to such tariffs include: frozen hams; frozen pigmeat; Irish whiskey; curdled milk and cream; whey protein concentrates; butter products and dairy spreads; a variety of cheeses; and other dairy produce.

In its statement, the Office of US Trade Representatives added:

“In the event the arbitrator issues its decision prior to completion of the public comment process on the supplemental list, the USTR may immediately impose increased duties on the products included in the initial list, and take further possible actions with respect to products on the supplemental list.