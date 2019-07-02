Reminder: Tranche 14 of TAMS II to close on Friday
Tranche 14 of the Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Schemes (TAMS) II will close this Friday, July 5.
This tranche opened for applications on Saturday, April 6, and incorporates applications under a number of sub-schemes.
These include the: Young Farmers’ Capital Investment Scheme; Dairy Equipment Scheme; Low Emission Slurry Spreading (LESS) Equipment Scheme; Animal Welfare, Safety and Nutrient Storage Scheme; Pig and Poultry Investment Scheme; Organic Capital Investment Scheme; and Tillage Capital Investment Scheme options.
This tranche will, like all others, run for approximately three months, and is set to close on Friday, October 4. This will be the penultimate tranche of the 16 that have been announced so far.
Concerns have also been raised surrounding the amount of money paid out under the scheme.
However, since the beginning of this run of the RDP, only around €145 million of that has been spent as of June 4, according to Minister Michael Creed, with just a year left in the RDP.
At the time of making this confirmation – in response to a parliamentary question from Labour TD Willie Penrose – the minister said: “It is estimated that there are outstanding commitments of over €122 million in terms of approvals that have issued but have not yet matured to payment stage because the applicants have yet to submit their claims.”