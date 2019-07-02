Reminder: Tranche 14 of TAMS II to close on Friday

Tranche 14 of the Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Schemes (TAMS) II will close this Friday, July 5.

This tranche opened for applications on Saturday, April 6, and incorporates applications under a number of sub-schemes.

These include the: Young Farmers’ Capital Investment Scheme; Dairy Equipment Scheme; Low Emission Slurry Spreading (LESS) Equipment Scheme; Animal Welfare, Safety and Nutrient Storage Scheme; Pig and Poultry Investment Scheme; Organic Capital Investment Scheme; and Tillage Capital Investment Scheme options.

Tranche 15 of TAMS II will open the following day, Saturday, July 6.

This tranche will, like all others, run for approximately three months, and is set to close on Friday, October 4. This will be the penultimate tranche of the 16 that have been announced so far.

Advertisement

Concerns have also been raised surrounding the amount of money paid out under the scheme.

A total of €395 million was allocated to TAMS II in 2014, as part of the Rural Development Programme (RDP) 2014-2020.

However, since the beginning of this run of the RDP, only around €145 million of that has been spent as of June 4, according to Minister Michael Creed, with just a year left in the RDP.