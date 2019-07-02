Hike in power for latest Fendt forage harvester
With 25hp more, the new Fendt Katana 650 (self-propelled forage harvester) sports a rated output of 650hp.
The previous Katana 65 could muster a slightly lower (rated) output of 625hp.
Muscle is still supplied by a six-cylinder MTU (in-line) engine, albeit now compliant with Stage V emissions regulations. Moreover, a ‘variable’ fan (with a reverse function) is now fitted as standard. It can control air-flow by adjusting the angle of each blade.
Crop-flow boost
At the front-end of the machine, Fendt says that crop-flow capacity has been increased by up to 21%. From in-feed to chute flap, the manufacturer says that the machine has undergone a “complete re-design of the crop-flow to suit the new kernel processor [corn cracker]”.
The harvester has a new sharpening system that “continuously adjusts and re-stores the ‘stone’ during grinding”. As a result, claims Fendt, the ‘stone’ and knives last longer.
The new Katana 650 also comes with either of two new kernel processors. These new crackers are designed to “expand the chop-length up to 30mm”. The processing area has been enlarged, with a 300mm-diameter roller.
The two crackers differ; for example, one has an additional V-helical groove. With either, Fendt says that the latest Katana soaks up less power and, consequently, less diesel.
High-powered tractor news
In related news, Fendt has officially unveiled its new 900 Vario series tractors.Also Read: Fendt unveils new MAN-powered 900 Vario line-up
Most notably, all models in the new 900 Vario series are fitted with “all-new”, six-cylinder (9.0L) MAN engines, which were apparently “designed for Fendt”. The existing (previous) 900 Vario models are powered by Deutz engines.