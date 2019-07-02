AGCO to unveil giant 790hp combine…with no steering wheel

AGCO is planning to launch the Fendt IDEAL 10 combine harvester – powered by a 790hp (16.2L) MAN engine.

According to the company, it will be the “first standard combine in Europe to be operated entirely without a steering wheel”.

With the so-called ‘IDEALDrive’ system, the machine is steered using a left-hand joystick.

Fendt says that this approach “gives the best view of the header”. Importantly, it also says that it complies with all European vehicle and traffic regulations.

Further back, the IDEAL 10 will have a new cleaning system, along with a ‘Dual Helix’ separator – a concept already used on the existing IDEAL 8 and IDEAL 9 machines.

AGCO expects to be in a position to take orders from July 2020; production-spec machines will apparently be ready for the 2021 harvest.

Planned sales

Meanwhile, Peter-Josef Paffen (pictured below), vice president and chairman of the board of AGCO/Fendt, commented (at a special Fendt press conference today – Tuesday, July 2): “We are increasing sales of our combine harvesters to 460 units [this year]; 100 of these are large IDEAL machines.”

He added: “Our wider Fendt full-line range is on the right track. We are planning sales of about 170 Fendt tracked tractors this year. The Katana [self-propelled forage harvester] is still running according to plan.”

He added: “We will reach 125 square balers this year. We will reach 900 round balers – in just their second year of sale. This is keeping the plant at Wolfenbuttel [Germany] at full capacity.

“Our mowers, tedders and rakes from the AGCO plant in Feucht [Germany] are also doing very well. We’re expecting to sell around 3,350 units in 2019 – in their third full year of sales. That’s 1,000 more than in the previous year. We are preparing for further growth in Feucht.

“250 loader wagons [from Waldstetten, Germany] are planned this year – in their second year of sales.”