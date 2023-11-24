Several job opportunities are currently available in the agri-sector, including a number of sales and advisor positions.

Sales representatives

Genetics company Dúnmasc Genetics is currently recruiting for sale representatives at various locations throughout Ireland.

Sales representatives will play a crucial role in driving business forward by promoting and selling the company’s innovative range of genetics solutions and training.

Responsibilities of the successful candidate will include:

Develop and maintain strong relationships with existing and potential customers;

Identify and pursue new business opportunities to expand customer base;

Meet and exceed sales targets by effectively presenting our products and services;

Provide exceptional customer service and support to ensure customer satisfaction;

Collaborate with the sales team to develop and implement sales strategies;

Stay up-to-date with industry trends and competitor activities;

Continuously improve product knowledge and sales techniques through training and development programs.

Proven experience in sales, preferably in the agricultural or genetics industry, and a full, valid driver’s licence is required.

Office administrator

Dúnmasc Genetics is also currently looking for an office administrator. Full training and support will be provided to the successful candidate.

This role is suitable for someone who has strong organisational skills with an ability to work on their own initiative as well as part of a team.

The role will involve general office duties with an option to develop their career within the company, should the person wish to do so.

Permanent sales advisors

Looking for a career change? Turn your farming/counter sales experience into a career in agri-sales at Agritech.

The manufacturer and supplier of specialist nutrition and forage products is looking for full-time sales advisors in the following regions:

South and west Cork;

Westmeath/east Galway;

North Laois/Carlow;

Wicklow;

Waterford.

The role includes a leading industry performance-related package, flexible working environment with continuous training and ongoing technical and sales support.

Senior farm support advisor

Farming, food and agri-business specialist professional service firm, IFAC is seeking a senior farm support advisor to join its farm support team in the south east.

The farm support advisor will work with IFAC’s practice partners, office teams, bookkeepers, and clients to deliver high quality budgeting, financial review, and projection services to farmers.

Their focus will be on supporting farmers with high quality on-farm financial performance information and guiding their use of IFAC’s financial management software platform.

The ideal candidate has a third-level qualification in an agriculture, accounting, or business-related discipline with a minimum of three years’ experience in a similar role.